Introducing the Mustang’s Staff for the Spring Semester of 2012

Hello readers. My name is Adelain Francois. I am the interim editor during the 2012 spring semester. I would like to take the time to introduce myself and the Mustang’s writers during the 2012 spring semester. Additionally, I will briefly discuss our intentions for the Mustang newspaper and provide the website where Mustang’s news can be viewed.

As stated before, I introduced myself as the interim editor. My name is Adelain Francois, and my staff and I intend to provide valuable and resourceful information during the 2012 spring period. My personal background started in Miami, FL where I was born and raised. From the time I arrived in Silver City, NM, in the summer of 2007 until the present time, the question I am always asked is, “why did you leave Miami, FL to come to Silver City, NM?” To answer that question, I tell people, “I came here to play football; however, I decided to focus on my academic career instead of a football career”. During my academic career at WNMU, I had the opportunity to earn my BS degree in Criminal Justice in the fall of 2009. Currently, I am pursuing another undergraduate degree in accounting.

Next, Krista Mesa will be introducing herself:

My name is Krista Mesa; I am a senior here at WNMU and a Chemical Dependency major. I’m an artist at heart, a drummer and enjoy writing. I look forward to pursuing my Master’s degree after graduation in May 2012. I also will bring a little extra enthusiasm, hustle and flow to this year’s paper! Please feel free to email the Mustang with any comments, questions or ideas! We all look forward to hearing from you and involving your thoughtful contributions to The Mustang, a newspaper written for you by WNMU’s very own!!

Finally, Timothy Jacquez-Fields will introduce himself:

Hello my WNMU family, my name is Timothy Jacquez-Fields. I am half Mexican from my father’s side, a quarter African-American and a quarter Puerto-Rican. I am majoring in Kinesiology and will be graduating this May 2012. I was born in Silver city, but I grew up all over the world as a result of my parents’ military affiliation. I am what some people call a military brat. Being privileged to travel to see and coexist with different cultures helped me to become an open-minded person. With all the different faces I see at WNMU, I feel like I can relate to some of the situations and challenges people from different states and countries are exposed to while living here in Silver City and attending WNMU. Due in part of the effort of WNMU’s new President, our school will be undergoing restructuring in several areas at WNMU. Our Mustang newspaper team will inform students about all changes, big and small, that will affect our lives here as students of WNMU.

As for the intentions of the mustang’s writers, and the editor, we intend to report the news traditionally; moreover, we will also include video interviews that we conduct with interviewees, so we can keep up with modern times, which includes social networks and online broadcasting similar to YouTube that will be used as a tool to get the news out to readers of the Mustang.

