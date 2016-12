End-of-Year BASH

According to WNMU, ASWNMU will be hosting an “End-of-Year BASH” on Saturday, May 07, 2011. The time this event will be held is at 12pm to 4pm, and this event is located on-site at the Old James Stadium. Live music and food will freshen WNMU family as students, faculty, and staff have one last chance to mingle as the semester comes to a close. This event will be sponsored by ASWNMU.