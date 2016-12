The White house Released President Obama’s Birth Certificate

The White house released President Obama’s birth certificate. Will it…

A) Silence President Obama’s critics

B) Will President Obama critics look for new ideas to discredit him?

C) Will the critics finally accept Obama as president of the United States, although he is entering his third year in office

D) None of the above.

@ WNMU news readers, let your comments be heard readers of WNMU news!