Come Join Us at Western New Mexico University’s Research Symposium & Career Fair on May 3rd 2011 at 9:00 am

Its that time of the year again where WNMU holds its annual research Symposium. Anyone and everyone is welcomed to WNMU’s annual symposium, which will offer those who attend different ideas and fun, so come out and support WNMU’s annual Symposium.

“Students of all ages are encouraged to present their special research projects, creative works, public service projects, technological projects, industrial and applied technological projects, scholarship of teaching and learning exhibits, innovative ideas, and other exhibits to the WNMU and the community. Students are to submit their proposal via the Research Symposium & Career Fair Submission Form link to Dr. Mary Baumhover (Oral Presentation and Performance) at baumhoverm@wnmu.edu or Mr. Bruce Wilson (Posters and Exhibits) at wilsonb2@wnmu.edu by April 15, 2011 Late registrations will be accepted upon availability.”

“The Career Fair is designed for students and the community to learn about career possibilities within New Mexico and nationally. Please contact Marie Leck at leckm@wnmu.edu for more information about the Career Fair.”

For Additional Information Contact:

Dr. William (Bill) Norris,

norrisw@wnmu.edu Phone: 575-538-6625

Dr. Magdaleno Manzanarez Mr. Matthew Lara, Admissions

manzanarezm@wnmu.edu laram@wnmu.edu

Phone: 575-538-6229 Phone: 575-538-6001