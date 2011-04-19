WNMU School Supply Drive for Palomas Children

Dr. Alexandra Neves, a professor in the Bilingual/TESOL program with

the School of Education at Western New Mexico University in Silver City

is sponsoring a school supply drive for the children of Palomas,

Chihuahua, at our border with Mexico. Dr. Neves says she was inspired

by her own experiences with children who were not able to attend school

in her home country Brazil, and the efforts of the Palomas Outreach to

help keep Palomas kids in school by distributing not only food to

defray their parents’ expenses, but school supplies. “Knowing the

impact education can have in these children’s lives,” Dr. Neves

says,”will always be a source of inspiration for me.” Dr. Neves invites

the WNMU university community, and the towns of Silver City, Bayard and

Hurley to come forward to participate in the drive.

“Many children in Palomas stop going to school because families cannot

pay for school supplies,” she explains. “I believe, since they’re just

across the border from one of the richest nations in the world, we all

owe this issue great consideration. Education is the great equalizer.”

The drive will take place at the main office (2nd floor Martinez-Fall

building) in the School of Education at Western New Mexico University,

starting Monday April 18th and ending Thursday May 12,th the last day

of classes at WNMU.

A similar drive will take place at New Mexico State University,

sponsored by Professor Spencer Herrera, who can be contacted at

spencer@nmsu.edu.

The goal of the Palomas Outreach is to distribute 1000 school supply

packets.

All supplies will be distributed by the Palomas Outreach directly to

children at schools inside Palomas shortly after school starts fall of

2011.

Dr. Neves says her message, along with some of the other faculty

members, to the children of Palomas is: “We’re happy we can help! Be

smart, do your best, keep your minds open and have fun in school!”

For more information about the WNMU drive, please e-mail Dr. Neves at

nevesa@wnmu.edu.

For other questions concerning the work of the Palomas Outreach, or for

an e-mail copy of supplies needed, contact Victoria Tester at

childrenofpalomas@yahoo.com.

Palomas School Supply Lists

Kindergartners

pencil box

pencils

small box crayons

blunt scissors

small pack of playdough

backpack or conference bags(pre-owned welcome)

Elementary, middle and high school

pencil box

pencils

blue, black, red ball point pens

small box crayons

blunt scissors

rulers

spirals

pencil sharpeners

erasers

binders

looseleaf notebook paper

backpacks or conference bags(pre-owned welcome)

for elementary schoolers: one childhood reading book and one 12 piece

puzzle

(again, pre-owned, as long as they are intact and in good condition,

are welcome)

Highschoolers also need:

a scientific calculator

compass

colored pencils for maps

Alexandra Neves, PhD

Assistant Professor Bilingual/TESOL

School of Education

Western New Mexico University

nevesa@wnmu.edu